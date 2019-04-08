



It will be brighter this afternoon with temperatures running well above normal for this time of the year. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with just the 60s across Long Island.

We should stay dry tonight, though a little shower activity may graze our southern suburbs later tonight. Temps will be on the mild side in the 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll see the possibility of a shower or even thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be much cooler, as well, with highs around 60°.

As for Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s.