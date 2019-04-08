



Cellphone video showing an NYPD officer crashing a dirt bike in Harlem is under internal review by the department.

In the video posted online, you can see the officer blowing through a red light. A silver car narrowly misses him.

He then loses control of the bike and falls over.

The bike ends up against a car in the middle of the road.

The officer gets up and appears to be OK, as other cops rush toward him.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.

Police said prior to this, officers saw a man riding recklessly on the bike. When they tried to stop him, the man allegedly ditched the bike, got onto another person’s bike and fled.

Officers could be heard over police scanners calling in a group of about 50 motorcycles and ATVs.

Police said the officer in the video was trying to bring the bike back to the precinct.

The incident is now under internal review.

Two officers were treated at an area hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police are still looking for the first man seen riding the bike.