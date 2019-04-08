CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A skydiver died Sunday in southern New Jersey.

The 54-year-old man was found around 5:25 p.m. on Brookdale Boulevard in Williamstown.

Authorities said the man jumped from a plane operated by Skydive Cross Keys.

The company said the man was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 jumps to his credit.

Authorities believe his parachute failed to deploy.

His name has not been released.

