



A drug-resistant superbug fungus has sickened more than 300 patients in New York State.

Candida auris targets people with weakened immune systems. It can kill within 90 days.

An elderly man died from the fungus last year at Mount Sinai Hospital following abdominal surgery.

As of February 28, there were 587 confirmed cases across the country, most of them in New York State, where there were 309 cases.

New Jersey had another 105 confirmed cases.

Detecting Candida auris (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

Symptoms may not be noticeable, because patients with C. auris infection are often already sick in the hospital with another serious illness or condition.

Symptoms of C. auris infection depend on the part of the body affected. C. auris can cause many different types of infection, such as bloodstream infection, wound infection, and ear infection.

Because symptoms can vary greatly, a laboratory test is needed to determine whether a patient has a C. auris infection.

Treating Candida auris (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

Most C. auris infections are treatable with a class of antifungal medications called echinocandins.

Some C. auris infections have been resistant to all three main classes of antifungal medications, making them difficult to treat. In this situation, multiple antifungal medications at high doses may be needed to treat the infection.

Click here for more information from the CDC.