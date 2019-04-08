Cooking Up Traditional Indian Cuisine With A Modern TwistBaar Baar is New York’s first Indian gastropub, offering traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar stops by CBS2 to share his signature dishes.

Ready For Beach Season? Put Your Summer Diet On 'Cruise Control'Author and celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise shares tips on what and when to eat for getting into shape.

Furry Friend Finder: Tiger And BellaTiger is an 18-month-old Labrador mix who just arrived in New York City from Brazil. Bella is a 10-year-old Pomeranian who’s sweet, loving and loves to be brushed.

'Wine Riot' Tasting Tour Coming To Brooklyn Next WeekendThe event will feature everything from interactive wine tastings to crash courses for wine novices and experts alike.

Broadway Buzz: 'Hadestown' Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, MusicBased on Greek mythology, the story revolves around Orpheus - motivated by love and lifted by music - who travels to the underworld after the death of his wife, Eurydice.

'We Are Brooklyn': Hot Beef And Broth At Brennan & Carr"We like being old school. We like being who we are," general manager Eddie Sullivan told CBS2's Elle McLogan.