NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A window washer was critically hurt Monday in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 12 p.m. on East 50th Street near Second Avenue.

The man was standing on scaffolding when a piece of the façade collapsed onto him.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man’s name has not been released.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.