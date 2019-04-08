



— Thousands of fans heading home from the WWE’s Wrestlemania show were stuck waiting in long lines due to delays involving New Jersey Transit trains and buses.

The event staged at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford finished around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

NJ Transit had said that following the event, trains were due to operate every 10 minutes until the crowds dissipated. But the rail system apparently became overwhelmed by passengers, causing major travel delays for people heading into New York and other nearby areas.

Frustrated fans took to social media to complain about the wait and the chilly, damp weather conditions. Some people said they waited up to two to three hours to board a train.

We are on a train now. I feel so bad for the thousands waiting in the rain still. this is BRUTAL #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BZdjxETkFx — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) April 8, 2019

There are roughly eighty thousand people waiting for Ubers outside MetLife Stadium right now. pic.twitter.com/gxvZdllPWJ — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 8, 2019

Last month, NJ TRANSIT opened a new emergency operations center to watch trains in real time and deal with day-to-day problems.

Gov. Murphy also included an extra $100 million in his proposed budget for NJ TRANSIT, which would give the railroad $407 million in their operating budget.

The agency has been troubled by a host of issues, including work to meet a deadline on positive train control, schedule disruptions and decreased state financial support in recent years. It also comes after an audit Murphy’s administration published in October that found the agency suffered from top-heavy management, little strategic planning and low morale.

