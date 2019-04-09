



A murder suspect has finally been extradited to New York, months after a Long island gas station worker was killed while confronting the alleged hit-and-run driver over a $22 gas bill.

Joshua Roston made eye contact with reporters, but said nothing as police led him into a van to head to his arraignment Tuesday.

Back in January, surveillance video at the Pit Stop gas station on Grand Avenue in Baldwin captured 59-year-old Cemal Dagdeviren confronting a driver about not paying for gas.

Dagdeviren moved in front of the SUV to prevent the driver from taking off, but police said he was then run over. Dagdeviren was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Minutes prior, you see that driver inside the store. Investigators said he initially showed fake money to a different attendant, saying he was going to pay for the $22 worth of gas in cash. The suspect then said he’d use a credit card, then again changed his mind and said he needed to go to an ATM.

Over the course of this suspicious exchange, Dagdeviren arrived at work and took over for the attendant.

Roston fled to Pennsylvania where police said the 33-year-old turned himself in days later after video of the incident spread. He’s been fighting extradition back to New York ever since.

“He wanted proof from New York State that he was the person being accused of what ended up being a murder charge. He didn’t believe it was murder under the circumstances. He didn’t believe the person was injured or hurt let alone died,” defense attorney Joseph Lopiccolo argued.

“It was particularly heinous and depraved, the way he ran over Mr. Dagdeviren and I think the charges are appropriate. Three counts of murder.” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department said.

Authorities add Roston has a history of stealing gas.

One of Dagdeviren’s two sons was in court Tuesday, but chose not to speak after.

Officials are hoping that having Roston back in New York to finally face these charges brings the family some small measure of comfort.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty however, and he’ll be back in court next month.

Roston faces 25 years to life if convicted. His bond was set at $500,000.

Police said the murder suspect has a long rap sheet that includes prior convictions in three states, including one for violently assaulting a police officer.