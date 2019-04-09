



– A Bronx teenager suffered a terrifying encounter after waking to find an intruder had climbed up a fire escape and got right into her bedroom.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Kelly Street and Leggett Avenue when everyone in that apartment was fast asleep, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Investigators say the 16-year-old girl woke up to the intruder standing over her bed. He grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.

She managed to wrestle her hand away before the man fled.

Other people were home at the time, but no one was physically injured.

