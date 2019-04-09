CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Opening statements are expected in the New Jersey murder trial of the former internet star known as “Kai the Hitchhiker” who found viral fame back in 2013.

Now 30-year-old Caleb “Kai” McGillivary is accused of killing 73-year-old attorney Joseph Galfy in May of 2013.

Galfy’s body was found May 13, 2013, in his Clark home. McGillvary was arrested in Philadelphia days later.

The Canadian gained some online fame after intervening in a February assault on a California utility worker in which he described using a hatchet to fend off a further attack.

McGillivary is pleading not guilty to the first degree murder charges.

