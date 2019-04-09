



— Less than 30 miles from the center of Manhattan lies an estate that would look equally at home in the French countryside.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at this grand property for this week’s Living Large.

As you enter the Saddle River home, you can’t help but be awed by the sheer scale of the grand entry and ballroom.

“Everybody says ‘Wow,’ because the craftsman and the build of this house … everything is combined to the warmth and elegance of this house,” Fariba Shahamat of Christie’s International Real Estate said.

Shahamat gave CBS2’s Duddridge a tour.

The property sits on nearly four-and-a-half lush, private acres, with multiple terraces to take it all in.

The indoor salt water pool is a show stopper with stunning tile work, and two zen-like water walls. There is, of course, a poolside bar perfect for entertaining.

Two massive chandeliers dominate the soaring space of the 25,000 square-foot home.

Moldings throughout the home are all custom made. The multiple fireplaces are all hand carved as well, and there are one-of-a-kind mosaics integrated in the floor.

“All the columns and ballisters are custom-poured concrete. Each column is 2 tons so there are 16 tons of concrete holding up the elegant balcony,” Shahamat said.

The intent is to bring the European elegance into this house.

There is a banquet-sized Ralph Lauren dining table and a smaller table for family dinners inside the stunning chef’s kitchen.

Even the grand scale of the library has a cozy feel.

“This is all cherry wood custom throughout the whole area,” Shahamat said.

MORE: Living Large: Woolworth Building Offers Very Unique Opportunity

In addition to the library, there are two other living areas downstairs, which are just as warm and welcoming.

Upstairs, we got a look at the master.

“(It has) 2,200 square foot of living space,” Shahamat said.

MORE: Living Large: Take A Look At Lavish Celebrity Pads In New York

It includes a massive bedroom, his and her baths — hers is top to bottom imported onyx. There’s also a sitting room, a mini kitchen, and, of course, jaw-dropping closets.

“The owners pay specific attention to every detail in this house, when it comes to furniture or the build of this house,” Shahamat said.

To live large in the Chestnut Ridge Estate in Saddle River will cost you $9 million.

And the tennis court on the property comes with a pretty large pedigree, too. The owners say Steffi Graf has played on it. Maybe some magic from that champion’s swing will rub off on whoever is there next.