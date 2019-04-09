CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Expect a mostly cloudy Tuesday with some rumbles north and west in the afternoon and late-day showers in and around the city.

A day after getting up into the 70s, temperatures are expected to hover in the 50s.

Following an early shower Tuesday evening, expect clearing skies and breezy conditions, with temperatures falling into the mid-40s overnight.

Wednesday is looking pretty good, with mostly sunny skies and a persistent breeze. It will remain on the cool side, however, with highs only in the upper 50s.

As for Thursday, it will be another nice one with temperatures in the 50s.

