By Giorgio Panetta

Now, I wish I could rewind the clock and bring back the mild temps from yesterday. We hit 78°! Normal for June!

Today, we start off in the mid 50s, which is very mild for this time of year, but we top off in the upper 50s which is right around normal. Skies are cloudy much of today, but we can expect a few peeks of sun too.

A line of storms will likely develop in the afternoon, and threaten us with some some quick downpours and some lightning. After the front, temps drop into the 50s again for Wednesday, but this time, with seasonal sun.