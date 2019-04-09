



— New York City officials are warning yeshiva schools in Brooklyn that if they allow unvaccinated children to attend, they may be fined or even shut down.

Since the measles outbreak began in October, there have been 285 reported cases in the Orthodox Jewish community — of which 246 cases have been children — and 21 people ended up hospitalized, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Neighborhood officials said the vast majority of Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg are vaccinated, but because the community is so tightly knit, just a small number of anti-vaxers is allowing this outbreak to grow.

New York City ordered yeshivas to ban unvaccinated students in December, but says one in Williamsburg did not comply and has since been linked to more than 40 cases.

“There is no religious exemption on measles,” said Gary Schlesinger, CEO of Parcare Community Health Network. “All rabbis, all prominent rabbis have issued proclamations that everyone should vaccinate.”

Schlesinger is trying to reverse false information being spread about the measles vaccine through the Orthodox community.

“They’re spreading this information through hotlines, some publications. I’ve seen some mailings,” Schlesinger said.

City Councilman Stephen Levin represents Williamsburg.

“Every child has to be registered and we can work with the schools to do this,” Levin said.

In Rockland County, there have been 167 confirmed cases of measles. On Friday, a Supreme Court judge blocked an executive order banning unvaccinated children from public places.

“It’s happening around New York state. It’s only going to spread unless we fix the problems in the system, and the problems are we have way too lax of a requirement,” state Sen. David Carlucci said.

“I’m going to be focusing on this and putting out a bigger plan,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “But right now we’re going to have inspectors out. We have clear penalties, clear sanctions.”

Neighborhood officials said it is particularly important for members of this community to get vaccinated now because next week families will be gathering for the start of Passover.