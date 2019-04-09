



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city has declared a public health emergency and mandated vaccinations for children and adults or risk facing a $1,000 fine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot announced the order during a news conference about the growing outbreak in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, where a high concentration of current infections have been reported.

“This message today for all New Yorkers is to take measles seriously,” de Blasio said. “The Department of Health will issue violations and fines to people who remain unvaccinated.”

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio said she’s troubled by the latest trends.

“There is an organized effort to encourage people to not get vaccinated,” Palacio said.

Barbot and Palacio also warned about parents holding “measles parties” to expose their children to the disease as contributing factors to the outbreak.

We urge everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated. As Passover is coming up, it’s important that all New Yorkers get vaccinated, especially if they plan to travel overseas to Europe or Israel, or to areas in the U.S. that are experiencing large outbreaks. — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) April 9, 2019

I know that parents may be afraid of getting their child vaccinated, but as a pediatrician, I know that getting vaccinated is far safer than getting measles. The vaccine has been proven safe and effective in preventing the spread of measles for decades and we have evidence. — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) April 9, 2019

In 2017, New York City saw two cases of measles. Two years later, the city is approaching 300 confirmed infections.

On Monday, New York City officials warned yeshiva schools in Brooklyn that if they allow unvaccinated children to attend, they may be fined or even shut down.

Since the measles outbreak began in October, there have been 285 reported cases in the Orthodox Jewish community — of which 246 cases have been children — and 21 people ended up hospitalized, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Neighborhood officials said the vast majority of Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg are vaccinated, but because the community is so tightly knit, just a small number of anti-vaxers is allowing this outbreak to grow.

“I want to set the record straight. This vaccine is safe. This vaccine not only protects your child but it protects other people’s children,” Palacio said.

New York City ordered yeshivas to ban unvaccinated students in December, but said one in Williamsburg did not comply and has since been linked to more than 40 cases.

“There is no religious exemption on measles,” said Gary Schlesinger, CEO of Parcare Community Health Network. “All rabbis, all prominent rabbis have issued proclamations that everyone should vaccinate.”

Schlesinger is trying to reverse false information being spread about the measles vaccine through the Orthodox community.

“They’re spreading this information through hotlines, some publications. I’ve seen some mailings,” Schlesinger said.

City Councilman Stephen Levin represents Williamsburg.

“Every child has to be registered and we can work with the schools to do this,” Levin said.

In Rockland County, there have been 167 confirmed cases of measles. On Friday, a Supreme Court judge blocked an executive order banning unvaccinated children from public places.

“It’s happening around New York state. It’s only going to spread unless we fix the problems in the system, and the problems are we have way too lax of a requirement,” state Sen. David Carlucci said.

“I’m going to be focusing on this and putting out a bigger plan,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday. “But right now we’re going to have inspectors out. We have clear penalties, clear sanctions.”

Neighborhood officials said it is particularly important for members of this community to get vaccinated now because next week families will be gathering for the start of Passover.