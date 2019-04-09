



– After leading the school to it’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in his coaching tenure, CBS Sports is reporting that St. John’s head men’s basketball coach Chris Mullin could part ways by the end of the week.

Mullin spent four years at his alma-mater, compiling a 59-and-73 record for St. John’s basketball program.

The Red Storm lost their first four matchup this year to Arizona State.

They are coached by another local basketball legend, Bobby Hurley, who is rumored to be the leading candidate to take over the Red Storm program.

