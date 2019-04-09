CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Members of the city’s largest school bus drivers union have voted to authorize a strike after job protections for bus workers were “not” included in the new state budget.

They say they are ready to go on strike against Reliant Bus Company which transports 12,000 students with disabilities.

There is no word yet on whether drivers will actually walk off the job.

Union officials say Reliant has not agreed to the same salary and benefits packages given to workers at other bus companies.

