NEW YORK – Things have just gone from bad to worse for the Yankees' Luis Severino.

An MRI has reportedly revealed a Grade 2 lat strain, a separate issue than the shoulder injury that derailed the 25-year-old before he even took the mound in spring training last month.

The Yankees will be shutting Severino down for six weeks, in the hopes that both injuries will subside and the young flamethrower can restart his rehab pain-free.

Severino had begun a throwing program to return from shoulder inflammation, but was sent back to New York for further testing after still experiencing discomfort while throwing on flat ground.

The young right-hander’s setback is just the latest injury woe to plague New York’s first 10 games. Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, and Troy Tulowitzki have all gone down with injuries since Opening Day.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, and Dellin Betances haven’t even seen the field in 2019 yet.

CC Sabathia, recovering from offseason heart surgery, is scheduled to return to the Yankees rotation at some point in April.