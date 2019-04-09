CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Kalman Yeger, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vote in the New York City Council is planned on whether to punish a member for controversial comments.

Councilman Kalman Yeger represents District 44 and serves on the Immigration Committee.

He was quoted as saying that “Palestine doesn’t exist.”

That comment prompted condemnation from some who have called for him to be removed from the Immigration Committee.

Supporters include former Brooklyn assemblyman Dov Hikind, who says it would be wrong to punish someone for speaking their mind freely.

