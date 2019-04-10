SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have announced that the bodies of a missing couple from New York have been found.

Police in Santo Domingo said Tuesday that Orlando Moore and his girlfriend Portia Ravenelle – who reportedly went missing in the Caribbean nation in late March – are believed to be the victims of a local auto wreck.

“Evidence gathered up to now has surmised that the disappearance of U.S. citizens Orlando Moore, 40, and Portia Denisse Ravenelle, 52, was the result of a traffic accident at Kilometer 19 of the America Highway. The vehicle was rented by the couple. It was last seen at the Marbella booth at 1:41 a.m. in the early hours of the morning on March 27,” police spokesperson Frank Felix Duran said.

A body resembling Moore was recovered from the sea near San Souci on March 31. Previously, on March 27 a woman with trauma to her body – believed to be Ravenelle – was found on a highway and taken to hospital. She later died from her injuries.

One body has a tattoo reading “MILANO” that corresponds to a tattoo on Moore, according to CBS News.

Authorities are waiting for tests on the bodies to confirm their identities.