



The NYPD hopes a newly released photo will help track down the driver behind a hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl last month in Brooklyn.

Police say 49-year-old Julia Litmonovich is wanted for questioning in the case.

Surveillance video captured the crash on March 27 in Borough Park.

Xin Yi Wang, 14, told CBS2 she was on her way home from school when she was struck in the crosswalk at the corner of 47th Street and Ninth Avenue. The force of the impact sent her flying.

“I would say it’s just a short distance. But when I see the video, it’s a long distance for flying,” she said. “I was like, Oh my god, I’m lucky I didn’t get hit by another car.”

Police said the driver initially stopped to check on the girl, but allegedly fled the scene when witnesses threatened to call 911.

“She say, ‘I can help you get to the home.’ I say, ‘no,’” said Wang. “You hit the person. You need to take your responsibility for that. You cannot just run away after you hurt someone.”

Wang suffered bumps and bruises and said the experience left her wary of crossing the street.

Investigators said they’re searching for a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plates. The driver is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.