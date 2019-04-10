



– A Muslim congresswoman is again finding herself under attack for her public comments, this time about the 9/11 attacks on America.

A video recorded last month shows Minnesota freshman Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking at an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Los Angeles.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said.

Conservative voices were quick to condemn her comments as diminishing the horror of the Sept. 11 airliner attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and a fourth plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pa.

“Ilhan Omar isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American,” posted Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel on Twitter. “Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: ‘Some people did something.’ Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1115733259500044290

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said “you have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

Omar responded to Kilmeade’s comments calling them “dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face.”

On Saturday, a western New York man was charged with threatening to kill Omar, calling her a “terrorist.”

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

“My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question,” the congresswoman posted on Twitter. “We are ALL Americans!”

WATCH: Rep. Ilhan Omar Full Comments At CAIR-LA



Earlier this year, Omar was met with backlash for remarks she made earlier on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are allegedly pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

MORE: Local Democrats Slam Rep. Ilhan Omar After More Anti-Semitic Comments, House Considers Condemnation

The Somali-American politician later backtracked on her comments, saying “anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

“I am absolutely convinced she should be taken off the Foreign Affairs Committee… the Foreign Affairs Committee is America’s face to the world,” said Long Island congressman Peter King.

Omar did not lose her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee despite the calls that she step down.

A House resolution condemning anti-Semitism and hate was later passed, but critics said the Democrat-led measure was watered down and failed to mention Omar’s actions specifically — choosing instead to condemn “anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance…” and also “…condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)