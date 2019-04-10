CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Police said Jamel McIver, 26, climbed a fire escape and crept into the girl’s room around 3:50 a.m. Monday near Kelly Street and Leggett Avenue in the Longwood section.

(Credit: NYPD)

Once inside, he allegedly grabbed the girl’s hand and placed it on his crotch.

She managed to break free, and the man took off.

McIver was charged with burglary, attempted rape, sexual abuse and forcible touching.

