



— The Jets and Giants are going to play their annual preseason game earlier this year because they will play a regular-season game.

The NFL announced Tuesday the game will be played at MetLife Stadium during the first full weekend of preseason action, Aug. 8-12. The Giants are the home team.

MORE: Maccagnan: Jets Open To Dealing No. 3 Pick, Even To Giants

With few exceptions, the teams have played during the third weekend, when teams are finishing training camp. Starters tend to play a half, using more of the playbook. The first game has simple game plans and starters play much less.

MORE: Identity Switch: Jets Appear To Be Smart And Savvy, While Giants Look Completely Dysfunctional

The last time the teams did not meet in the third week was 2012, when they played in the second week. They did not play in the regular season.

The NFL has not announced the regular-season schedule.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)