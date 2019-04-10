CBSN New YorkWatch Now
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets and Giants are going to play their annual preseason game earlier this year because they will play a regular-season game.

The NFL announced Tuesday the game will be played at MetLife Stadium during the first full weekend of preseason action, Aug. 8-12. The Giants are the home team.

With few exceptions, the teams have played during the third weekend, when teams are finishing training camp. Starters tend to play a half, using more of the playbook. The first game has simple game plans and starters play much less.

The last time the teams did not meet in the third week was 2012, when they played in the second week. They did not play in the regular season.

The NFL has not announced the regular-season schedule.

