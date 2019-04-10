



Two men from New York were among the Marines killed in a roadside bombing Monday in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, an FDNY firefighter, and Cpl. Robert Hendricks, a 25-year-old from Locust Valley, lost their lives in the bombing near their military base. Sgt. Benjamin Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania, was also killed.

U.S. officials said a convoy of American vehicles was passing a car on the side of the road when the car exploded, killing the service members. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A moving ceremony was held Tuesday outside Ladder Company 27 in the Bronx, where Slutman served as a firefighter before being deployed last spring.

WEB EXTRA – FDNY Ladder 27 honors fallen firefighter Christopher Slutman:

“Everything he did, he did top notch with full effort. Like I said, he relocated here to fulfill his dream of being a New York City firefighter and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the Marine Corps,” said Bobby Eustace, of Ladder Co. 27.

The 43-year-old was a decorated 15-year veteran of the FDNY. In 2014, he was recognized for saving a woman from a Bronx fire.

“Came up here to his dream job with the FDNY… defended his country as a Marine and, unfortunately, gave his life in that capacity,” UFA President Gerard Fitzgerald said.

Slutman leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

“He was always positive, he was always doing things for people. So you felt good after you were with him. And if you were having a problem, he could help you,” said his father, Fletcher Slutman.

Hendricks celebrated his 25th birthday last month and was expected to return home in the next few weeks, his mother told CBS2.

His younger brother, who followed him into the Marines, will escort his body home.

Funeral services for the men are pending.