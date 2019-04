By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Skies are much clearer today, and temps are a few degrees warmer, right around normal in the upper 50s. We have sunny skies all day, but a breezy north/north west wind will make the temp feel about 10° cooler to the touch. Today’s high: 56-59°.

Tonight, temps drop into the 40s again, with 30s in the suburbs. Thursday looks great with tranquil conditions, and a few showers are likely Friday. Near 70s by Saturday.