



— A former Manhattan stockbroker convicted of killing his estranged wife is expected to be sentenced today.

Last month, a jury found 46-year-old Rod Covlin guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say he strangled his wife, Shele Danishefsky Covlin, in the bathtub of her luxury Upper West Side apartment on New Year’s Eve 2009 before she could cut him out of her will.

Covlin faces up to life in prison.

The two were embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle over their children. Police initially thought her death an accident. For religious reasons her Orthodox Jewish family objected to an autopsy. But as suspicions mounted her body was exhumed and the medical examiner determined she’d been strangled.

The trader and noted figure in the backgammon world was finally charged nearly six years later.

Covlin denied killing her, saying he performed CPR and called 911.

