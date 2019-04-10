CBSN New YorkWatch Now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork) – The New Jersey student who was kidnapped and killed near the University of South Carolina will be getting a special honor.

University officials say they will be awarding Samantha Josephson with a posthumous degree.

The South Jersey native was a political science major who had plans to attend law school in the fall.

MORE: Safety Tips For People Using Ride Sharing Services

Police say Josephson mistakenly got into her killer’s car thinking it was her Uber vehicle.

The driver nathaniel rowland has been charged with her murder.

