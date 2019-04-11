CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two people in connection to a slashing of a 60-year-old inside an East Harlem subway station.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday inside the 6 train station on East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Police are seeking two people after a man was slashed on the side of his head in East Harlem on April 10, 2019.(credit: NYPD)

Investigators say the 60-year-old got into an argument with a woman who then placed a call on her cell phone.

Police say moments later a man ran into the station and slashed the victim, causing a deep cut from his ear to his chin.

The victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

