NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles struck a sign near the runway as it was taking off.

@AmericanAir flight 300 out of JFK just emergency landed and there’s a big chunk out of the wing. Ground crew sent us to the lounge and they just don’t care. Way to treat an Exec Plat. pic.twitter.com/T9Sue7I79z — Melanie Whitaker (@melimelo_01) April 11, 2019

The plane landed about 30 minutes later.

There were 101 passengers on board, along with eight crew members.

No injuries were reported.