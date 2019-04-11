



Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a woman’s headstone ended up in a planter on Manhattan’s west side.

A pedestrian reportedly found it last week on 12th Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets.

The stone belonging to Rose Roy Weiss states that she died in 1986 and was a mother and grandmother.

Authorities believe she may have been from Florida. The person who made the discovery is now hoping to find the woman’s family.

Anyone with information about the headstone is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.