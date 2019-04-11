NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – City workers will soon have to say goodbye to plasticware in their break rooms.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order prohibiting city agencies from buying any unnecessary single-use plastics including straws, cutlery, cups and plates – all in an effort to prevent climate change.

New York City buys at least 1.1 million pounds of single use plastic foodware every year.

De Blasio says his executive ordering city agencies to purchase compostable and recyclable alternatives will reduce the city’s carbon emissions by about 500 tons per year, decrease plastic pollution and reduce risks to wildlife.

“Big Oil has been pushing single use plastics for too long – and it stops here,” said de Blasio. “They litter our beaches and parks, jam our recycling machines, and contribute to climate change. Our actions today will help us build a fairer city for all New Yorkers.”