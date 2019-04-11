



Nassau County officials are expected to address the state’s ongoing measles outbreak today.

The announcement comes as we learn of at least eight cases in Westchester County, in addition to more than 400 in Rockland County and Brooklyn combined.

Health officials urge residents to be on alert.

As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not added Nassau County to its list of communities with the measles outbreak.

ACTIVE MEASLES INFECTIONS AS OF EARLY APRIL 2019

New York City: 285 confirmed cases of measles in Brooklyn and Queens

285 confirmed cases of measles in Brooklyn and Queens Elsewhere In New York: 176 in Rockland County, 17 in Orange County, 8 in Westchester County and 2 in Sullivan County

176 in Rockland County, 17 in Orange County, 8 in Westchester County and 2 in Sullivan County In New Jersey: 4 in Monmouth County and 7 in Ocean County

On Wednesday, officials in Westchester County announced eight unvaccinated children – ages six months to 14 years – have been infected with the disease, including six kids from the same family.

“Two children were in the hospital because of this. No child should have to become ill from a disease that we can easily prevent,” County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

Health officials believe they likely contracted the virus while visiting Orthodox Jewish communities, where officials are combating misinformation and seeing the most resistance to being vaccinated, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

“It’s my religious believe. I will never put something into my child to actually alter their immune system,” one woman told CBS2.

MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to fine or even shut down yeshivas that allow unvaccinated children to attend.

Last year, more than 26,000 students across the state cited a religious exemption from receiving one or more required vaccinations. State Sen. Brad Hoylman is among a number of lawmakers who want to get rid of that exemption.

Web Extra: Why ‘Measles Parties’ Are A Bad Idea For Parents

“A child may die because of this religious exemption,” he said.

With the upcoming Passover holiday, there are increased concerns the disease will spread – one that can be avoided with a shot.

“Measles is airborne. It lasts in the air for hours after that person leaves the room,” said Amler.

The measles vaccine is 97 percent effective, and health officials say it’s safe.