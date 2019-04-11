



High pressure will successfully keep us dry today, although we will see a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday. As for highs, they’ll be a tad cooler in the mid 50s.

This evening looks to be rather quiet, but overnight is when we’ll see more clouds fill in. We’re not expecting any precipitation at this time, though an isolated pocket of drizzle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover with a breeze filling in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer, as well, with highs in the low 60s.

Expect a round of showers, maybe even an isolated storm later Friday night into early Saturday, with some clearing the remainder of the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.