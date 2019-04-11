MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Fire engulfed a school bus moments after it dropped off students this morning at a high school in New Jersey.

Authorities say the blaze started with smoke coming out of the engine compartment shortly after leaving Middleton High School North. The driver immediately got the students off the bus, soon it was totally engulfed.

As firefighters worked to put down the flames, a tire exploded.The school was evacuated and no one was injured. The school said tests revealed the air quality in the building was safe.

Officials released a statement saying a police investigation showed that the bus had been in service for approximately 10 years and was experiencing mechanical problems during the route.