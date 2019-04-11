CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A popular Brooklyn pop-up food experience will add a third weekly event based in lower Manhattan, right by the World Trade Center.

After a one-time showing last November, the famous Smorgasburg food fair will return to the Oculus for a regular weekly feast, its third location expanding from Williamsburg and Prospect Park on weekends.

The Manhattan Smorgasburg will open April 12 and run every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Oct. 25.

Vendors confirmed for the Oculus location include Big Mozz, Bolivian Llama Party, Bona Bona Ice Cream, Burger Supreme, C Bao, The Choripan, D’Abruzzo, Dan & John’s Wings, Destination Dumplings, Home Frite, Jianbing, Mao’s Bao, Mutz, Nansense, Parish Po Boys, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Ring Ding Bar, Rooster Boy, Thaibird, Tojo’s Kitchen, Wood Fired Edibles, and Yakitori Tatsu.

