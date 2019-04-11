Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A popular Brooklyn pop-up food experience will add a third weekly event based in lower Manhattan, right by the World Trade Center.
Vendors confirmed for the Oculus location include Big Mozz, Bolivian Llama Party, Bona Bona Ice Cream, Burger Supreme, C Bao, The Choripan, D’Abruzzo, Dan & John’s Wings, Destination Dumplings, Home Frite, Jianbing, Mao’s Bao, Mutz, Nansense, Parish Po Boys, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Ring Ding Bar, Rooster Boy, Thaibird, Tojo’s Kitchen, Wood Fired Edibles, and Yakitori Tatsu.
After a one-time showing last November, the famous Smorgasburg food fair will return to the Oculus for a regular weekly feast, its third location expanding from Williamsburg and Prospect Park on weekends.
The Manhattan Smorgasburg will open April 12 and run every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Oct. 25.
