



– The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play products after reports of at least 10 infant deaths.

According to officials, the deaths happened when the infants rolled from their back onto their stomach or side. They say all 10 of the babies were 3 months of age or older.

The deaths date back to 2015.

The CPSC is urging parents stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately. Previously the agency had simply issues a warning.

People with questions can reach out to Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

On Friday, Fisher-Price released the following statement:

A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy. For almost 90 years, Fisher-Price has made the safety of children our highest priority. In recent days, questions have been raised about the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fisher-Price has a long, proud tradition of prioritizing safety as our mission. We at Fisher-Price want parents around the world to know that we have every intention of continuing that tradition. -Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price

For more information on the warning, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.