



New York City’s polarizing mayor didn’t do well (again) in the latest presidential polls from Iowa, but that’s apparently not discouraging Bill de Blasio from a 2020 run.

According to Monmouth University, Hawkeye state voters are not too keen on de Blasio.

In a field of 24 potential candidates, he took in less than one percent of support – that’s actually forward motion for the progressive mayor.

In a previous poll, he didn’t get a single vote.

With the numbers going in the right direction (figuratively speaking) CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer took a look at what a de Blasio presidency would actually look like.