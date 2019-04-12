



Two clumsy thieves were caught on camera stealing a deliveryman’s electric bicycle in Brooklyn.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. on March 28 in Bay Ridge.

Police said the suspects claimed to be customers who had ordered food to East 89th Street near Avenue B.

One man took the food without paying, while the other took the ebike.

Police said the first suspect indicated he had a gun in his pants pocket.

Surveillance video shows the men climb onto the bike and eventually drive off, but not before tipping over and wiping out.

Police said they’re searching for two Hispanic men in their 20s. One was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The other had on a dark colored baseball cap, blue hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.