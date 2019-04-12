By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s finally time for the weekend! Expect cloudy & mild conditions through the evening with perhaps some spotty drizzle or even a shower. It looks like the bulk of the rain will hold off until after midnight.

Speaking of the rain, it looks like most folks are in for a good soaking overnight, with the chance for some thunderstorms thrown in as well! Expect breezy, mild, and damp conditions overnight, so be prepared if you’re gonna be out overnight.

Showers will exit the region tomorrow morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon…and we’ll have a serious temp surge for the afternoon. High temps are forecast to reach the middle 70s away from the immediate south-facing shores, making for a May feel out there! It’ll be cooler with showers on Sunday, so be sure to enjoy the warmth & sunshine tomorrow!