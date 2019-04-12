NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA bus driver is speaking out after being assaulted while on the job.

She says she was on her usual route in the Bronx Friday morning when a stranger suddenly threw urine on her.

“It literally went inside the collar… whole left shoulder soaked,” Trellis Robinson said.

Robinson told CBS2’s Reena Roy she shudders when she thinks about what she was doused with.

“It made me gag. The stench was awful. It was gruesome.”

Police sources say a man tossed the liquid right through her open driver’s seat window as she loaded passengers onto the BX-1 bus around 11:30 near East 138th Street and Grand Concourse.

“I turned my head to pull out of the bus stop and that’s when the guy just threw a cup of urine all at me… went into my eyes, face, hair, all over me,” the MTA veteran said.

Passengers rushed to help as he ran off the bus and she alerted police.

“Why did you throw your urine in my face, like what did I do to you?”

The Transport Workers Union told CBS2 last year there were more than 100 assaults on transit workers and more than 2,300 harassment cases – which include verbal abuse and physical contact without injury.

The union’s president added that, “this disgusting and horrific assault cannot go unpunished. The police have to find this person, arrest him, and get him off the streets.”

“We’re serving the public. We move New York and this is the result?” Robinson said.

The bus driver said her bus does have cameras. She’s hoping police can use the video to track down her attacker. In the meantime, she’s taking time to rest at home before she goes back to work – on a different route.