



The rate of 4-year-old children with autism is on the rise in New Jersey, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found the number of 4-year-olds with autism spectrum disorder surged by 43 percent from 2010 to 2014.

Researchers say the difference is likely explained by the availability of services in the state, which results in more accurate reporting.

New Jersey has the highest autism rate in the country at one in 35 children. The national rate is one in 59 kids.

The CDC says early detection and treatment can help improve a child’s development.

Earlier this month, the agency released the following warning signs parents should watch out for:

Few or no smiles by six months

Limited or no eye contact by six months

Little or no back-and-forth sharing of sounds, smiles, other facial expressions by nine months

Little or no babbling by 12 months

Little or no pointing, showing, reaching, waving by 12 months

Little or no response to name by 12 months

Very few or no words by 16 months

Few or no meaningful, two-word phrases (not including imitating or repeating) by 24 months

