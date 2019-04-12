



He and other lawmakers are calling for legislation to crack down on the practice.

A record 2.5 billion robocalls were made to U.S. customers in March.

Stopping the harassing calls has gained bipartisan support, but tracking down the offenders can be the hard part, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

Tri-State Area residents say they’re all too familiar with their phones ringing day and night, often from numbers that appear to come from their own area codes.

“They keep calling, they keep calling, they keep calling,” one man said.

“Frustrating,” a woman added.

“There’s a whole bunch of them,” said another woman. “Pretty much everything here that I didn’t answer.”

On Thursday, Congress held its first hearing on what’s called the “Traced Act” to address mounting concerns.

“These criminals are taunting us, because they think we won’t act,” Sen. Cory Gardner, R-CO, said.

The bill would increase the fines issued to robocallers – up to $10,000 per illegal call. It would also require phone companies to upgrade their caller ID systems to notify customers if a call is coming from a legitimate number.

“The best way to prevent illegal robocalls is to stop them from ever being made. And the best way to ensure that is to put the people that are making them behind bars,” said Kevin Ruby, a representative from U.S. Telecom – the Broadband Association.

Some companies independently try to weed out robocallers.

The Federal Communications Commission’s “Do Not Call” registry doesn’t go far enough, but it’s hard to track the scammers down, Cline-Thomas reported. Still, many say this legislation is at least a start.

The bill’s sponsor hopes to hold a full Senate vote in the coming weeks.

Menendez is expected to hold a news conference Friday morning to address the impact on local residents.