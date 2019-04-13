Bi-Partisan Outrage After New York's Budget Committee Pays For 'Dreamers' In College But Not Gold Star Families“Taxpayer money for free college for illegal immigrants… yet struck down a bill that provides free college tuition to gold star families. Absolutely wrong and insulting," Assemblyman Michael Lipetri said.

Passenger Throws Cup Of Urine In MTA Bus Driver's Face, Police SayPolice sources say a man tossed the liquid right through her open driver’s seat window as she loaded passengers onto the BX-1 bus

Mother Ticketed, Nearly Towed By NYC Traffic Agent While Breastfeeding Her BabyRodriguez plans to dispute the ticket and says she hopes the judge is a parent. Authorities did not provide a reason why the agent did not check the vehicle first before trying to tow it away.

Must See Video On NJ Transit: 'Oh My God, I’m Going To Be In Another New Jersey Train Crash'Watch this cell phone video recorded on board the 5:37 p.m. NJ Transit train traveling on the Pascack Valley line on Tuesday night.

'Save Our Jobs': Furriers Protest Against Proposed Ban On Fur Sales In NYCAngry furriers descended on City Hall Thursday to protest proposed city council legislation to ban the sale of fur apparel and accessories.

Bodies Of Missing New York Couple Found In Dominican Republic, Police SayAuthorities in the Dominican Republic have announced that the bodies of a missing couple from New York have been found.

Muslim Student Targeted In Bias Attack At New Jersey High School, Officials SayDisturbing cell phone video circulating on social media shows a vicious fight unfolding at East Brunswick High School. A teacher is seen trying to break up a brawl between two girls.

New Yorker Finds Perfect Way To Make Money While They WaitMeet George Pakenham, mortgage broker by day, engine exhaust vigilante by early morning and night.

New Test May Help Detect The Often Misdiagnosed Condition FibromyalgiaCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports there's a new test that could finally clear up some of that confusion.

NYCHA Kicks 72-Year-Old Amputee Out Of His Apartment While He Was Recovering From SurgeryBienvenido Martinez says not only did NYCHA kick him out of his apartment, they also threw away everything he owned, including his social security card and treasured family photos.