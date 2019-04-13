Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist
Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend, everybody! Things are starting off less than ideal with areas of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms! The good news is that most of the area clears out after lunch, and temps soar into the 60s and 70s! Overall a much better finish to the day!
Tomorrow will be a cooler day with highs only in the low 60s, and the showers return in the afternoon – sort of the reverse of today. The morning looks fine though, so maybe best to run errands before noon.
The unsettled pattern will continue Monday with mild and muggy conditions in the mid 60s along with showers likely yet again. Enjoy the warm sunshine this afternoon while it lasts!