By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After the rain moved out this morning, many spots got some beautiful sunshine! Temps soared into the 70s away from the coast, making for a splendid spring Saturday! We’ll have the clouds move back in tonight and it’ll be a bit of a damp night with fog and drizzle.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with temps only around 60, and fog and drizzle sticking around. There is a slight chance for a few stray showers but the better chance will be after midnight Sunday night.

Tomorrow will start off on the stormy side with gusty thunderstorms likely. Temps should peak in the mid 60s early in the morning, and then fall through the rest of the day. Have a great night!