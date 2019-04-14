NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A female student at Fordham University in Bronx is in serious condition after falling from the school’s clock tower in Keating Hall.

Police say a group of senior students climbed the tower at 3 a.m. Sunday morning when the 22-year-old woman fell 30 to 40 feet inside the tower.

According to a statement released by the university Sunday morning, the senior at Fordham College at Rose Hill was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital. Her family has been notified but her name was not yet released.

Investigators say the student apparently climbed into the clock tower with friends. University officials are investigating how the students gained access to the tower.

The incident remains under investigation.