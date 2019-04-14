



– On this week’s Furry Friend Finder , meet Blondie and Lolita.

Blondie is an 8-month-old, 34-pound, Boxer/Labrador mix. She was found outside in the snow and rain, tied up to a lamp post, with a note that said to please give her a good home. The good Samaritan who found her already had two dogs and four cats and his landlord said he could not keep her. Blondie has a very sweet, loving nature, she loves dogs, cats and children and she is housebroken.

Lolita is a 5-month-old, 6-pound, Shih Tzu. Lolita is a sweet, playful puppy who travels well, but still needs to learn all of the basics, including housebreaking. For this puppy, you need time, good structure and patience.

Also, an update: 13-year-old Mimi and 15-year-old Lola together! Mimi and Lola now live in New Jersey with Brynn, her husband Blake, their two children and the family’s 14-year-old Chihuahua, Abbie. Everyone is so happy together!

You can keep track of all our Furry Friends at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

