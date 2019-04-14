By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another warm spring day across the area with most locations staying dry…that will change in a big way tonight! Expect a few stray showers this evening, but the bigger rain will wait until after midnight.

Expect periods of steady & heavy rain along with thunder, some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and torrential rain. The worst part is that it’s expected to move through during the early AM commute – so be sure to be extra careful on the roads!

Temps will peak in the low 60s early on in the day, and then will tumble in the afternoon. Skies will clear out but it will get windy, especially by the afternoon. Tuesday will be a much nicer day, with bright skies and seasonably mild temps in the low & mid 60s.