BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The University at Buffalo has suspended fraternity and sorority activities after a student from Westchester was seriously injured during a suspected hazing incident.

First-responders were called to an off-campus house early Friday where they found 18-year-old Sebastian Serafin-Bazan of Port Chester in cardiac arrest.

Authorities say it involved the Sigma Pi fraternity. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors at this time.

UB President Satish Tripathi said all fraternity and sorority activities would be indefinitely suspended while campus and Buffalo police investigate and an internal review is conducted.

