



— Police have updated their search for a suspect who allegedly doused an Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver and a Bronx subway train worker with urine in separate attacks

Authorities said the first incident happened on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Mott Haven at a Brook Avenue 6 train station when a 43-year-old female MTA conductor was punched and then hit by a container of urine.

A second incident happened roughly an hour later in front of 250 Grand Concourse when 43-year-old bus driver Trellis Robinson was splashed with urine while operating a northbound BX-1 bus.

Both victims were treated at local hospitals. The suspect fled both incidents.

The individual being sought is described as a male in his 20s, around 5-foot-7, weighing about 160 pounds and last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.

NYPD Release Video Of Urine Attack Suspect



On Saturday, the union’s president added that he believes this attacker is targeting women specifically.

“Bus operators should keep their windows closed and train conductors should make sure they are wearing their goggles and immediately shut their windows if someone approaches on a platform,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said.

“We will do everything we can to help the police catch this disgusting individual and put him in handcuffs.”

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.